No seat-share talks with Congress yet: DMK Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: Although a formal committee to hold seat-sharing talks has not been convened, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi confirmed that talks are being held with Congress, and any addition of new parties in the alliance will be announced by CM M K Stalin.

Speaking after a consultation meeting with stakeholders in Chennai, Kanimozhi said representatives of several organisations from Chennai and other parts of the state had shared their views.

“Academicians, entrepreneurs, farmers and people from diverse backgrounds have come forward with their suggestions. These inputs will be examined carefully to see what can be incorporated into the manifesto,” she said, adding that the election manifesto would be released shortly after receiving the CM’s approval.

On alliance matters, Kanimozhi said talks were currently under way with the Congress party. However, she clarified that no discussions had taken place regarding seat-sharing. “The decision on the number of constituencies will be taken up by the negotiation committee and they will announce the numbers,” she said.