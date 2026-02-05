'Powerful' TNSTC bus crew decide duty roster as Traffic Controllers

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has been blamed for allowing drivers and conductors to continue in the Traffic Controller (TC) post at depots across the state in violation of norms.

Several bus crew alleged that as per norms, the post should be allocated only to office staff; however, drivers and conductors who are functionaries of unions affiliated with the ruling party are being appointed to the post.

A driver with the TNSTC in Coimbatore, C Ganesh (name changed), told TNIE that unions were originally formed to safeguard the rights and welfare of bus crew, but over time this objective has been diluted, with unions affiliated to the ruling party allegedly dominating and harassing the workforce.

"The role of the TC post is to assign daily duties to drivers and conductors and grant leave. However, in reality, in most depots, duties are allocated at their discretion. If the bus crew are known to them or belong to a union, they are favoured with short-distance routes, while those they dislike or those from Scheduled Castes (SC) are assigned long-distance and high-rush routes," he alleged.

He alleged that caste-related atrocities also take place at depots, including the denial of leave to SC bus crew, assignment to long-distance routes, and being forced to take on additional duties.