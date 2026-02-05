PWD(WRD) seeks TN support for Echambadi irrigation amid water scarcity

DHARMAPURI: With increasing water scarcity of Echambadi, the PWD(WRD) has sent a proposal to the state government for the implementation of the proposed lift irrigation project.

Officials stated, "In 2019, the state government announced that the Echambadi lift irrigation project would be implemented at Rs 400 crores. In this project, the surplus water discharged from the Thenpennai river, which is stored in the Echambadi dam, will be diverted to over 66 water bodies as a means to tackle drought in the region. But as the erratic climatic situation in Dharmapuri continues, the water flow has reduced. However, after the announcement, no government order was passed, leading to the delay. Further, due to rainfall deficit, the low water pressure has affected the region, reducing the potential of the project. So, to implement the project, additional funds have been sought."

A farmer from Karimangalam, A Murugesan told TNIE, "The Echambadi irrigation project was supposed to be a lifeline which would increase the cultivation area in the region. It was envisioned to use the Thenpennai river, which floods twice a year as a source of water and through pumping, it would be diverted to about 66 lakes, reviving about 70,000 acres of cultivation land and even improving the cultivation area in drought-prone areas. Now, as the situation stands, it is unclear if we will ever see this project."