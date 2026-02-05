PWD(WRD) seeks TN support for Echambadi irrigation amid water scarcity

DHARMAPURI: With increasing water scarcity of Echambadi, the PWD(WRD) has sent a proposal to the state government for the implementation of the proposed lift irrigation project.
Officials stated, "In 2019, the state government announced that the Echambadi lift irrigation project would be implemented at Rs 400 crores. In this project, the surplus water discharged from the Thenpennai river, which is stored in the Echambadi dam, will be diverted to over 66 water bodies as a means to tackle drought in the region. But as the erratic climatic situation in Dharmapuri continues, the water flow has reduced. However, after the announcement, no government order was passed, leading to the delay. Further, due to rainfall deficit, the low water pressure has affected the region, reducing the potential of the project. So, to implement the project, additional funds have been sought."
A farmer from Karimangalam, A Murugesan told TNIE, "The Echambadi irrigation project was supposed to be a lifeline which would increase the cultivation area in the region. It was envisioned to use the Thenpennai river, which floods twice a year as a source of water and through pumping, it would be diverted to about 66 lakes, reviving about 70,000 acres of cultivation land and even improving the cultivation area in drought-prone areas. Now, as the situation stands, it is unclear if we will ever see this project."
B Selvakumar from Harur said, "In our interaction with the PWD(WRD), they told us that lift irrigation is not recommended, as it is an expensive affair and that the maintenance of the project is also tedious. But, even if it is expensive or tedious, we need this project. We are barely able to plant crops, as our water reserves are alarmingly low. Farmers are investing several lakhs by taking loans, just for borewells. In many cases, farmers are turning away from cultivation. So despite the difficulties, we hope the state government will implement the project."
Meanwhile, PWD(WRD) officials said, "In a hydrology study, we had found that the situation in the past 10 years has worsened from 10 years ago, when the project was proposed. The over exploitation of groundwater sources, the failing monsoon, and the reduced flow in Thenpennai points that the project cannot be utilised with maximum efficiency. We are conducting a study on means to improve the situation, and we also need additional funds to bypass area which are not able to push the water forward. It would take time."