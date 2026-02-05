Quarrying at Sivarakottai tank will affect irrigation, say farmers

MADURAI: Farmers in Sivarakottai near Kallikudi have flagged fears of water scarcity, alleging that indiscriminate quarrying has reduced the storage capacity of a Karisal Kulam tank which is the primary irrigation source for 127 acres of farmland in the area. Officials however state that soil is being excavated within the permissible limit.

Speaking to TNIE, S. Shivakumar, a farmer leader from Sivarakottai, said the permission has been given to excavate soil for a few feet.

“Contrary to the guidelines, the tank has been dug up to nearly 21 feet, which will affect its storage and disrupt water flow into the canals, making irrigation difficult for crops.” He added that there are no CCTV cameras in the site to monitor the quarrying.

Farmers alleged that quarrying is ongoing in neighbouring villages such as Nesaneri, Karisalkalampatti and Suppalapuram which had already caused damage to water bodies, and urged authorities to intervene.

Responding to the allegations, a senior official from Kallikudi block said quarrying is being carried out under the guidance of the district administration.

The excavated soil, the official said, was being used for bridge construction work in the village. The official added that the works were being closely monitored to ensure they did not adversely affect the water body.