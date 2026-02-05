Railways to enhance elephant safety with new underpasses in Madukkarai Forest

COIMBATORE: The Palakkad Railway Division is planning to construct two more underpasses in the Madukkarai forest range on the Tamil Nadu side to further strengthen the protection of wild elephants and to facilitate their free movement.

Two underpasses are already there beneath the railway line between Walayar and Ettimadai, but the risk of elephants getting hit by trains still persist as they move from one place to another in search of food and water.

"We had completed the construction of two underpasses for Rs 9.8 crore. The cost of the proposed underpasses would come to more than Rs 10 cr. After consulting the Tamil Nadu forest department, we will confirm the places to build them where elephants frequent between Walayar and the Ettimadai forest. We are monitoring animal movements through CCTV cameras set up in both the underpasses," said an official of the Palakkad railway division.

Railway sources said CCTV enables them to continue monitoring vulnerable sections. An alarm goes off in the room of the Walayar railway station manager if elephants are detected. Thereafter, loco pilots are alerted to operate trains with caution.

The railway corridor between Kottekkad in Kerala and Madukkarai in Tamil Nadu (between the Palakkad and the Podanur railway stations) runs through the reserve forests of the Western Ghats, an ecologically sensitive region and an important elephant corridor.

Twenty-nine elephants were killed between 2002 and till February 4 this year, the latest being a four-year-old male elephant that was hit by a train near Walayar on the Kerala side on Wednesday morning.