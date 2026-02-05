Tamil Nadu’s dugong numbers stand steady at 270: WII survey

CHENNAI: A comprehensive population assessment conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has estimated a total of 270 dugongs along the State’s coastline.

The assessment indicates that the globally vulnerable marine mammal population in Tamil Nadu is stable and showing signs of recovery.

According to the assessment, 158 dugongs were recorded in Palk Bay, while 112 individuals were estimated in the Gulf of Mannar, two regions that together form the species’ last stronghold in India.

Dugongs, also known as sea cows, are highly dependent on seagrass meadows and are considered indicators of healthy coastal ecosystems.