Tourists flag poor facilities in Thanjavur Big Temple, officials say centre yet to release funds

THANJAVUR: The ‘Enhancement of Amenities for Brihadeeswara (Big) temple’ works is yet to commence even after the Union Tourism Ministry, in March 2025, identified Thanjavur as one of the destinations under Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) scheme.

Due to the delay, the toilets in the temple complex continue to remain in poor condition, inconveniencing vistors. The number of tourists visiting Thanjavur, especially the main attraction of the 11th century Chola edifice, increased manifold compared to a few decades ago.

According to Tourist department statistics, in 2025, around 1.77 crore tourists visited Thanjavur. However, the amenities for the tourists in and around the temple premises is woefully inadequate. “The toilets inside the temple complex are very poorly maintained,” said R Kumar from Madurai who recently visited the temple. When TNIE visited the toilet block, basin tubes were missing. In western toilets, the outlet pipe of the flush tank were missing. When contacted, officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said the toilet facilities to be renovated under the CBDD scheme.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department told TNIE that the detailed project report for various components under CBDD scheme has been submitted to the centre, “We are awaiting release of funds”, the official said. According to official sources, the components proposed include improving existing toilet facilities inside the temple and near the entrance of the temple. Improvement of the parking area, improvement of the Kailaya valam path around the temple with semi-polished granite. Though proposals for projects costing around Rs 25 crores were submitted, the actual allocations will be known only after sanctioning by the Union Tourism ministry, officials added.