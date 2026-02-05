TWAD to divert water meant for industrial units to quench Tiruchendur’s thirst

THOOTHUKUDI: In a move to address the looming drinking water scarcity in Tiruchendur municipality, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has planned to divert 2.86 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the 20 million gallons per day (MGD) industrial water supply scheme that draws Thamirabarani water from the Srivaikuntam anicut.
The 20 MGD scheme, commissioned in the early 2000s, was originally designed as an exclusive water supply source for industries at the SIPCOT complex, Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS), SPIC and other major units. However, TWAD officials said that the scheme currently has surplus and unused water, which is now to be diverted for drinking water purposes.
As part of the project, TWAD has sought permission from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to lay a 5.03-km-long pipeline along the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur-Kanyakumari National Highway (NH-32) to connect the Manjalneerkayal water treatment plant with the Authoor water treatment plant. The demand for drinking water in Tiruchendur has been steadily increasing due to the continuous influx of devotees and tourists to the Tiruchendur Murugan temple. The two existing combined drinking water schemes operated from the Korangani and Authoor banks of the Thamirabarani river have been inadequate to meet the rising demand.
Following representations by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, District Collector K Elambahavath and Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply K N Nehru, approved the diversion of water after consultations with SIPCOT and other industrial stakeholders.
At present, Tiruchendur municipality receives about 1 MLD of water from the Authoor water treatment plant. With the proposed diversion, the supply is expected to increase to 3.86 MLD.
“This will be sufficient to meet the growing drinking water requirements of the temple town,” a TWAD official said.
TWAD has allocated Rs 7.30 crore for laying the underground pipeline using the open trench method, and the project is expected to be completed within a month.
A senior official noted that the 20 MGD scheme would eventually become redundant once a Rs 1,000-crore desalination plant for industrial use is established, making it feasible to divert fresh water for domestic consumption. Welcoming the move, CPM Tiruchendur town secretary P Muthukumar said the additional supply could help resolve the issue.