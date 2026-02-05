TWAD to divert water meant for industrial units to quench Tiruchendur’s thirst

THOOTHUKUDI: In a move to address the looming drinking water scarcity in Tiruchendur municipality, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has planned to divert 2.86 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the 20 million gallons per day (MGD) industrial water supply scheme that draws Thamirabarani water from the Srivaikuntam anicut.

The 20 MGD scheme, commissioned in the early 2000s, was originally designed as an exclusive water supply source for industries at the SIPCOT complex, Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS), SPIC and other major units. However, TWAD officials said that the scheme currently has surplus and unused water, which is now to be diverted for drinking water purposes.

As part of the project, TWAD has sought permission from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to lay a 5.03-km-long pipeline along the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur-Kanyakumari National Highway (NH-32) to connect the Manjalneerkayal water treatment plant with the Authoor water treatment plant. The demand for drinking water in Tiruchendur has been steadily increasing due to the continuous influx of devotees and tourists to the Tiruchendur Murugan temple. The two existing combined drinking water schemes operated from the Korangani and Authoor banks of the Thamirabarani river have been inadequate to meet the rising demand.