Vijay’s ignorance is unbecoming of a leader, let him face media first: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday attacked actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay, alleging that the latter’s ignorance was unbecoming of a party leader and dared him to address the media and understand what was happening in the country.

“Let Vijay address a press conference like this to understand what is happening in the country,” Palaniswami said, while responding to questions regarding the actor-politician’s attack on AIADMK in his recent speech. The leader of opposition was interacting with reporters after announcing five new poll promises of his party following a meeting of the party’s district secretaries in Chennai.

On Vijay’s insinuation that the BJP was leading the alliance in Tamil Nadu which AIADMK is part of, Palaniswami said, “He rarely appears in public and is unaware of what is happening in the state. Even after the Karur tragedy, he surfaced only after 72 hours. He does not even know which parties are in alliance or who leads them. When the alliance was formed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clearly stated that the AIADMK leads it and that I am the chief ministerial candidate. Such ignorance is unbecoming of a party leader.”