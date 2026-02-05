Youth injured in leopard attack in Kotagiri

NILGIRIS: A 25-year-old Bengaluru-based IT employee from Nepal was injured in a leopard attack on the premises of a school in Kotagiri on Tuesday night.

The injured, J Tek Bahadur Rokaya, is undergoing treatment at the Udhagamandalam Government Hospital where he was shifted after first aid at the Kotagiri Government House.

Bahadur had reached Kotagiri and was staying with his father, Janak Bahadur Rokaya, who has been employed at a private school there for the last 15 years.

The school has allotted a house to his family on the school premises.

Tek Bahadur was working from home on Tuesday night. Due to network issues, he allegedly came out of the house along with his pet dog and attended an online meeting at a spot further away at 10pm.

He was returning to his house when the leopard chased their pet dog and attacked Tek Bahadur, injuring him severely.

He has injuries on his face, head and right hand.

“Though the man and his relatives claimed that he was injured in a leopard attack, we do not have any CCTV footage of the animal attacking him. We could not find any pugmarks of the big cat. We will be issuing compensation to him soon,” said a forest department official.