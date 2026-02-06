Bird flu: Wildlife zones on alert, TN issues advisory

CHENNAI: Amid reports of large-scale crow deaths and heightened concern over avian influenza, the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries on Thursday issued a detailed advisory outlining precautionary and biosecurity measures to prevent the possible spread of bird flu in poultry and wild birds. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) also issued a separate communication, appealing to the public to follow certain precautions.

The DPH advised people to seek medical help if they experience flu-like symptoms, cough, cold, fever, and breathing difficulty. People who work in slaughterhouses, and those who handle sick, dead birds should exercise caution, it said, and urged people to inform the animal husbandry department immediately if there are any unusual bird deaths.

Meanwhile, the animal husbandry department directed officials to step up vigil to detect unusual sickness or mortality among crows, other wild birds and poultry. Veterinary staff have been instructed not to conduct autopsies of dead birds in the field, and instead refer carcasses to designated Regional Disease Diagnostic Labs. Dead birds must be either burnt or buried deep to prevent scavenging and spread of infection, the advisory said.