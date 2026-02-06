CM Stalin unveils refurbished statue of Kalaivanar at Arangam in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday unveiled the refurbished statue of legendary actor N S Krishnan, fondly known as Kalaivanar, on the Kalaivanar Arangam campus in Chennai. The statue has been refurbished at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

The originally installed statue of Krishnan at a four-road junction near Vani Mahal in Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai, was inaugurated on January 14, 1969, by the then CM Arignar Anna.

The statue was removed on February 26, 2008, to facilitate the construction of a flyover on GN Chetty Road. After the completion of the flyover works, it was reinstalled at the Thirumalai Pillai Road junction.

Following a request from Krishnan’s family members, the statue was relocated from its existing location and installed on the Kalaivanar Arangam campus.