CM Stalin unveils refurbished statue of Kalaivanar at Arangam in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday unveiled the refurbished statue of legendary actor N S Krishnan, fondly known as Kalaivanar, on the Kalaivanar Arangam campus in Chennai. The statue has been refurbished at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.
The originally installed statue of Krishnan at a four-road junction near Vani Mahal in Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai, was inaugurated on January 14, 1969, by the then CM Arignar Anna.
The statue was removed on February 26, 2008, to facilitate the construction of a flyover on GN Chetty Road. After the completion of the flyover works, it was reinstalled at the Thirumalai Pillai Road junction.
Following a request from Krishnan’s family members, the statue was relocated from its existing location and installed on the Kalaivanar Arangam campus.
Krishnan was born on November 29, 1908, at Ozhuginaseri near Nagercoil. He became a celebrated figure in Tamil cinema as one of the finest comedians.
He was also a singer, theatre producer and film producer. He earned the epithet “Charlie Chaplin of India”.
Deeply interested in spreading scientific temper among the people, he acted in over 150 films and boldly propagated reformist ideas through cinema. Just as he conveyed progressive thoughts through art, he also extended financial assistance to thousands of people in his personal life.
Krishnan passed away on August 30, 1957, at the age of 49.