Fearing price slump, farmers demand MSP for rabi maize

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers from rain-fed regions of Thoothukudi have urged the Union government to extend the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize to the rabi season, citing a steep fall in procurement prices that they say is non-remunerative.
Currently, traders are procuring maize at around Rs 1,800 per quintal, a sharp decline from Rs 2,500 per quintal during the previous rabi season. Farmers fear the price may drop further as maize cultivation has expanded significantly in the district this year.
The area under maize cultivation has increased to 1.85 lakh acres this rabi season from 1.5 lakh acres last year, resulting in a large inflow of produce into the market and pushing prices down. Harvesting is underway in Ottapidaram, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Pudur, Kovilpatti, and Kayathar taluks.
Dhanavadhi, a farmer from Melanambipuram, told TNIE that traders are offering only Rs 1,800 per quintal, which does not even cover production costs. Another farmer, Adhimoolam from Ilayarasanendhal, said prices could slump further when harvesting peaks in March. He added that farmers lack adequate storage facilities to hold the produce and sell it later when demand improves.
The Union government had fixed an MSP of Rs 2,400 per quintal for maize during the kharif season of 2025–26. However, farmers in Tamil Nadu largely do not cultivate maize during the kharif season, as it is primarily grown as a rabi crop dependent on the northeast monsoon.
Karisalboomi Vivasayigal Sangam president A Varadharajan appealed to the Union government to consider announcing MSP for maize cultivated during the rabi season as well.
At present, regulated markets under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business procure black gram and green gram on behalf of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED). Farmers argue that inclusion of maize under MSP would allow regulated markets to procure the crop and protect them from financial losses.
A senior official of the Tirunelveli Regulated Market committee told TNIE that a proposal has been sent to the Union government seeking MSP for rabi maize. “Only after the Union government notifies MSP for maize with Cabinet approval can it be procured through regulated markets,” the official said.