Fearing price slump, farmers demand MSP for rabi maize

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers from rain-fed regions of Thoothukudi have urged the Union government to extend the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for maize to the rabi season, citing a steep fall in procurement prices that they say is non-remunerative.

Currently, traders are procuring maize at around Rs 1,800 per quintal, a sharp decline from Rs 2,500 per quintal during the previous rabi season. Farmers fear the price may drop further as maize cultivation has expanded significantly in the district this year.

The area under maize cultivation has increased to 1.85 lakh acres this rabi season from 1.5 lakh acres last year, resulting in a large inflow of produce into the market and pushing prices down. Harvesting is underway in Ottapidaram, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam, Pudur, Kovilpatti, and Kayathar taluks.

Dhanavadhi, a farmer from Melanambipuram, told TNIE that traders are offering only Rs 1,800 per quintal, which does not even cover production costs. Another farmer, Adhimoolam from Ilayarasanendhal, said prices could slump further when harvesting peaks in March. He added that farmers lack adequate storage facilities to hold the produce and sell it later when demand improves.