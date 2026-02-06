G.O. issued to set up monitoring panels to end orderly system: TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that a G.O. was issued on January 21 for constituting district-level monitoring committees across the state for abolishing the orderly system of engaging police personnel by higher officials for doing their personal and household works.

Advocate general PS Raman submitted a copy of the G.O. before the division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan when a plea seeking action for inadequacy of police personnel for providing for such exercise came up for hearing.

The bench directed the state to take “effective monitoring and steps” for “complete abolition” of the orderly system which the court had resented during the previous hearing. The AG promised the court of taking effective measures to put an end to the system.