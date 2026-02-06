Hear women workers’ wage plea, union urges apex court

CHENNAI: Women Workers Union, which has been advocating for the rights of women labourers especially those in the unorganised sector for 25 years, on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to reopen the writ petition it had filed along with nine other domestic workers unions from across the country, seeking the implementation of minimum wages for domestic workers and their legal recognition. The apex court had dismissed the petition on January 29, asking the unions to approach the state governments.

Speaking at a press conference at Chennai Press Club, the union asked the court to provide them a full hearing. Stating that they were troubled by the reasoning provided by CJI Surya Kant, they said the court held that enforcing minimum wages for domestic workers fell within the domain of state governments. “It expressed concern that judicial intervention could lead to job loss and unemployment, expose employers to litigation and promote excessive unionisation.”