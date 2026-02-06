Jaya’s assets will be auctioned if tax dues not paid: I-T dept

The counter-affidavit said the tax demand and interest for the assessment years 1990-91 to 2011-12 was Rs 36.56 crore and the recovery certificate was issued on February, 8, 2007, when the leader was alive. A communication on the demand of Rs 13.69 crore of income tax and wealth tax arrears was issued to J Deepa and J Deepak on August 4, 2025. The demand inclusive of tax and interest is Rs 9 crore and wealth tax is Rs 11.08 crore, the counter-affidavit stated. Stating that property was attached during Jayalalithaa’s lifetime, the recovery officer said if the arrears are not paid, the department will bring the property into auction.The case was adjourned to February 18.