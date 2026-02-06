Madurai woman's death revives call for regulating health advertisements

TIRUCHY: The recent death of a 19-year-old woman in Madurai, allegedly linked to an online weight loss remedy has renewed concerns about social media platforms emerging as a source for misleading medical claims by self-styled practitioners. The incident highlights the challenges social media poses to health department and the need for a state-level monitoring committee to regulate digital health advertisements and crack down on unverified medical influencers.

Health officials say social media has become an unregulated marketplace where individuals claiming to be practitioners promote pseudo medicines for ailments ranging from obesity and diabetes to kidney failure and sexual disorders. "Tracking these digital advertisements and identifying those behind them has become increasingly difficult," an official involved in pharmacovigilance said. Between October 2019 and September 2025, authorities in Tiruchy initiated action against 86 misleading online advertisements under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, which prohibits claims of cures for serious diseases.