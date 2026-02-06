MSP demand grows as tapioca prices decline in Salem

SALEM: Tapioca farmers in the district have intensified their demand for a minimum support price (MSP) for the crop, citing severe price fluctuations and rates that have fallen far below production costs, leaving cultivators in financial distress and uncertainty.

Farmers said tapioca prices, which are largely fixed based on starch content, have dropped sharply this season despite favourable growing conditions. Currently, tapioca is sold at Rs 5 per kg, translating to barely Rs 375 for a 75-kg sack, compared to over Rs 1,000 per sack in previous years. On a per-tonne basis, prices have declined to below Rs 5,000, making cultivation economically unviable for most small and marginal farmers.

S Jayaraman, a tapioca farmer and president of Salem District Farmers Club Federation, said the price crash had occurred despite good starch yield and stable output. "Last year, there were periods when prices crossed Rs 10,000 per tonne. Now, even with good starch content, prices have fallen below Rs 5,000. Mill owners determine the rates and farmers have no role in price fixation," he said.

He pointed out that tapioca, being a highly perishable crop, cannot be stored for long. "Farmers are forced to sell immediately after harvest at prices fixed by mills. Mill owners buy in bulk during the harvest season, convert the produce into starch and other by-products, and sell them later at a substantial profit," he said, adding that an MSP was essential to ensure fair and assured returns to cultivators.