‘No discord between BJP and AIADMK, double-engine means good centre-state relations’: Nainar Nagenthran

With the dates for 2026 Assembly elections expected soon, Tamil Nadu BJP president and its floor leader in the Assembly Nainar Nagenthran, in this interview with TNIE’s Subashini Vijayakumar, says people feel cheated by DMK and also emphasised on the need for a state government that maintains cordial relationship with the centre.

Dravidian parties are often seen as having stronger grassroots presence than national parties. Since becoming state BJP president, how have you worked to overcome this perception?

Party presidents across different tenures have faced different challenges in strengthening the party structure. Today, however, people are seeing how the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has handled major issues. India has now become the fourth-largest economy in the world. Modiji’s stature has grown significantly and so is the support for BJP.

These national-level achievements have also translated into greater support at the grassroots level in TN. Many are joining BJP. We have appointed booth-level agents for around 64,000 booths, which is on a par with the organisational strength of AIADMK and DMK.

What would be the key issues for the 2026 polls? Will law and order, and corruption-related issues raised by the opposition resonate with the people?

The most important issues will be governance failure, unfulfilled election promises and a breakdown of law and order.

Before coming to power, DMK promised to not increase any tariffs. However, after forming the government, it increased electricity charges and property tax manifold. The sharp rise in power tariff severely affected MSMEs. DMK has fulfilled only around 50 of the 505 promises it made in its election manifesto.

Even the cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to women was rolled out after a delay of three years, keeping in mind the (2024) LS elections. Similarly, DMK did not give cash assistance during Pongal last two years, but they gave Rs 3,000 this year because of the assembly polls. Overall, people feel they have been cheated by DMK and that the government machinery is not functioning effectively.