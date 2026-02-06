Patrons oppose commercial activities on Sasthri Ground

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has once again permitted a commercial exhibition to be held at the Sasthri Ground in RS Puram, drawing sharp criticism from regular users who say the move deprives the city's youth of one of its last remaining central open playgrounds.

Located in Ward 72 of the West Zone, the Sasthri Ground, also referred to as the Old Burial Ground by locals, is widely regarded as the only centrally located open ground available for the general public and sports enthusiasts in Coimbatore.

The playground caters to a wide range of activities, including cricket, football, athletics, and other fitness training, and is used daily by school and college students, amateur athletes, and working professionals.

However, users allege that over the past few years, the civic body has increasingly prioritised revenue generation by renting out the ground for exhibitions, circuses, and other commercial events. This, they say, is being done despite the existence of the VOC Grounds, which have traditionally been earmarked for large public and commercial events.

The latest point of contention is the cotton clothes and handicrafts sale-cum-expo, Cottonfab 2026, which is being held on the ground from December 31 to February 28. With the exhibition occupying the space for over a month, sports enthusiasts say they are completely barred from accessing the playground during this period.