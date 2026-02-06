Plea alleges encroachment of temple land in Perumalkovilpatti, report sought

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday sought a report from the Dindigul revenue authorities on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed seeking direction to protect a parcel of land belonging to the Kaliamman temple in Perumalkovilpatti village in Dindigul.

Litigant C Nagarajan, secretary of the Kaliamman Temple Committee, accused the Christian Vanniyars of the village of attempting to encroach on the land, which is registered under the name of the temple where members of the Hindu Vanniyar community offer worship. Despite sending several representations, the revenue authorities, who are supposed to protect temple property, have not taken any step to fence the land, he claimed. The stones installed by the Hindu Vanniyars for fencing were also removed by the members of the Christian community, he alleged.

Claiming that the same attitude is shown by authorities to similar attempts being made in other temples in the Ambathurai panchayat, which comprises Perumalkovilpatti, the petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to fence and protect the land.