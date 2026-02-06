PM Modi skipping concluding speech at Parliament 'murder of democracy': Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK founder and MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday termed the passage of the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address without a concluding speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "murder of democracy" and a first in the history of Indian Parliament.

Addressing reporters at the Chennai airport, Thirumavalavan alleged that the ruling BJP deliberately created a ruckus to silence the Opposition and avoid accountability on sensitive international and domestic issues.

"In the history of Indian Parliament, this is the first time a Motion of Thanks has been passed without the Prime Minister delivering his reply. The ruling party created an atmosphere where the Opposition and the Leader of the Opposition were not allowed to speak, pushing through the resolution with only their own members' voices," the VCK chief said.

Thirumavalavan claimed that the government resorted to these tactics to evade questions regarding the relationship between the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump.

"The ruling side blocked the Opposition because they feared being questioned on the Trump-PM ties and several other pressing issues. This failure of the Prime Minister to address the House is a massive blot on our democracy, for which he must take responsibility," he added.

Launching a sharp attack on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her recent remarks in Parliament, the Dalit leader accused the BJP of harboring an "anti-Tamil" sentiment.