Process the request of 11 law colleges: Madras HC to BCI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to process the applications submitted by 11 private law colleges in TN seeking approval for additional intake of students and launching new courses within three weeks.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and Shamim Ahmed recently passed the order on petitions filed by the colleges seeking directions to the BCI to grant approval for additional intake and new courses.

Nine law colleges had submitted the applications with the BCI along with the required fees.

While the seven colleges prayed for quashing the decision to return their applications along with the fees, the other two colleges sought the processing of their applications as their fees were not returned. During the course of arguments, it was submitted that the applications of two more colleges have also been pending. The bench noted that there is no ban on processing the applications and directed the BCI to process applications within three weeks from receiving a copy of the order and asked colleges, whose applications were returned, to resubmit it within three days.