Risky ride for commuters as NH 32 stretch in Karikal not relaid 'for a decade'

KARAIKAL: Raising alarm over the “worsening plight” of a 21.5-kilometre stretch of the Vanjur-Nandalar main road connecting Karaikal with Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, commuters urge the authorities concerned to immediately re-lay the road forming part of NH 32 and avert any possibility of fatal accidents in the route. Two-wheeler riders using the road complain that daily travel has become life-threatening, with frequent skidding incidents and near-accidents reported due to the presence of potholes, craters and loose gravel in the stretch.

A commuter said that a scooter carrying two schoolchildren skidded on the road earlier this week. "Thankfully, we were able to lift them before a goods truck arrived," the commuter told. Local residents said they had in December last year urged the Karaikal administration to undertake immediate repairs but in vain. "Frustrated by the continued neglect, we staged a protest on January 29 by paying ‘floral tributes’ to the pothole-ridden road in order to draw official attention to this public safety hazard," said Ansari Babu from the Karaikal people protesting committee.