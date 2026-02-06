Sengottaiyan lampoons AIADMK for releasing poll manifesto in phases

COIMBATORE: TVK chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan on Thursday mocked the AIADMK for incremental release of election manifesto and claimed it is gripped by fear of election defeat.

At a press meet at the Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for releasing the election manifesto in a phased-manner. (So far the manifesto has been released in two phases.)

“An election manifesto should be presented in full and complete form. However, due to fear of defeat Palaniswami is agonising over it every day and releasing the manifesto in a phased manner. This hesitation and confusion in the AIADMK ranks conveys their apprehensions,” he said.

On the AIADMK commencing direct attack on the TVK, Sengottaiyan said that it is clear to the people of the state who is functioning as whose “B team”.