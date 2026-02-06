Sengottaiyan lampoons AIADMK for releasing poll manifesto in phases

COIMBATORE: TVK chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan on Thursday mocked the AIADMK for incremental release of election manifesto and claimed it is gripped by fear of election defeat.
At a press meet at the Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan slammed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for releasing the election manifesto in a phased-manner. (So far the manifesto has been released in two phases.)
“An election manifesto should be presented in full and complete form. However, due to fear of defeat Palaniswami is agonising over it every day and releasing the manifesto in a phased manner. This hesitation and confusion in the AIADMK ranks conveys their apprehensions,” he said.
On the AIADMK commencing direct attack on the TVK, Sengottaiyan said that it is clear to the people of the state who is functioning as whose “B team”.
He accused the AIADMK of making such statements (against the TVK) to cover up their own fear of defeat, while claiming to oppose the DMK.
“The people of Tamil Nadu have already made a clear decision. There is a strong collective shift in opinion especially among youngsters under 35 years of age and new voters,” he asserted, indicating bright prospects for his party.
Sengottaiyan expressed confidence that in the state election, TVK will win all the 234 assembly constituencies and Vijay will assume office as Chief Minister.
He added that support for the TVK is growing overseas too and this would mark a new milestone in Indian political history. He declined to comment when asked if the TVK is holding talks with former CM O Panneerselvam.