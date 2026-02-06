Stalin lays foundation stones for new drinking water projects worth Rs 932 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Thursday, inaugurated new water supply and sewerage projects worth Rs 635.31 crore and laid foundation stones for new water projects estimated at Rs 932 crore, including works to upgrade the Puzhal Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

In Sholinganallur and Valasaravakkam zones, drinking water supply works were completed at a cost of Rs 74.74 crore, an official release said. Also, a sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 36 million litres per day (MLD) was commissioned in the Sholinganallur zone at a cost of Rs 68.70 crore. In the Anna Nagar Zone, a new 5 MLD STP was set up near Villivakkam at a cost of Rs 17.97 crore.

Similarly, in the Tondiarpet Zone, Kodungaiyur STP has been upgraded into 110 MLD plant at a cost of Rs 45.07 crore. Underground sewerage projects were also inaugurated in Manali, Alandur (Mugalivakkam), Perungudi (Pallikaranai) and Sholinganallur (Uthandi and Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam) at a total cost of Rs 188.07 crore.