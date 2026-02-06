Tamil Nadu medical officers slam DME for reduction in posts

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA) has opposed the move of the Directorate of Medical Education for surrendering seven paediatrician posts in various medical colleges to create seven neonatologist posts for the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and New Born Care services.

The seven assistant professor posts from paediatrics, one each from the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Government Vellore Medical College Hospital, Government Madurai Medical College, Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and two from the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, were proposed for surrender. These doctors were diverted to various Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and New Born Care services in medical colleges in the state as neonatologists.