TNPDCL gets nod to procure power through short tenders

CHENNAI: Ahead of the summer season and the assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given the green light to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to procure electricity through short-term tenders till May 15.

According to the TNERC order accessed by TNIE, the regulatory commission has directed that power should be procured through the Discovery of Efficient Electricity Portal (DEEP) under the short-term procurement category, ranging from more than one day to one year. The procurement will be carried out through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

For February, TNERC has allowed TNPDCL to procure 420 MW of round-the-clock (RTC) power at a cost of Rs 5.4 per unit. It has also approved the purchase of 269 MW of power during peak hours at Rs 8.49 per unit.