TNPDCL gets nod to procure power through short tenders

CHENNAI: Ahead of the summer season and the assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has given the green light to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to procure electricity through short-term tenders till May 15.
According to the TNERC order accessed by TNIE, the regulatory commission has directed that power should be procured through the Discovery of Efficient Electricity Portal (DEEP) under the short-term procurement category, ranging from more than one day to one year. The procurement will be carried out through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.
For February, TNERC has allowed TNPDCL to procure 420 MW of round-the-clock (RTC) power at a cost of Rs 5.4 per unit. It has also approved the purchase of 269 MW of power during peak hours at Rs 8.49 per unit.
For March, the commission has cleared the procurement of 862 MW of RTC power at Rs 5.42 per unit, along with 568 MW of peak-hour power at Rs 8.9 per unit. For April, TNERC has given the green signal to procure 627 MW of RTC power at Rs 6.35 per unit and 376 MW of peak-hour power at Rs 9.50 per unit.
Similarly, for May, TNPDCL has been permitted to procure 567 MW of RTC power at Rs 6.35 per unit and 340 MW during peak hours at Rs 9.50 per unit.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior TNPDCL official said, “TNPDCL has decided to float short-term tenders through DEEP for the procurement of RTC and peak-hour power.”