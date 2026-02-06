Tribal dept to team up with FIDE’s education panel to make chess a learning tool in schools

CHENNAI: The state Tribal Welfare Department is planning to introduce chess in its schools, run in educationally disadvantaged tribal regions, as a structured educational initiative to nurture life skills and cognitive capacities among students. The programme framework is being developed in collaboration with the FIDE Education Commission, the educational arm of the International Chess Federation, which advocates the use of chess not just as a sport but also as a pedagogical tool to support broader learning outcomes.

At the core of the initiative is a multi-phase approach that begins with teacher training and gradually moves into classroom integration. Capacity-building modules will equip teachers with structured pedagogical strategies, digital tools and activity-based teaching methods. Key components include interactive learning techniques, such as ‘human chess’, where students act as chess pieces, helping translate abstract concepts into movement, discussion and role-play.

Officials involved in the design of the programme said that unlike extracurricular chess clubs, this initiative aims to embed chess into regular classroom processes, making it a sustainable, low-cost educational intervention to strengthen academic engagement and 21st-century competencies.