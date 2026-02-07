13 senior police officers transferred across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state government on Friday transferred and posted 13 senior officers across the state. Of these, two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) were promoted as Superintendents of Police (SP). Ankit Singh, ASP of Kumbakonam sub-division in Thanjavur district, has been elevated as SP and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Salem city. Shristi Singh, ASP, Pollachi sub-division, Coimbatore district, has been promoted as SP and appointed DCP, South, Tiruchy city.

The other new postings are as follows: S Rajeshwari, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Crime Against Women and Children, Chennai; A Kayalvizhi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and member secretary of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), Chennai; RV Ramya Bharati, IGP, Crime, Chennai; NU Sivaraman, SP, Vellore district; A Myilvaganan, SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Southern Range, Chennai; T Eswaran, DCP, Traffic, Avadi Police Commissionerate; I Eswaran, DCP, Anna Nagar, Greater Chennai Police (GCP); R Uthayakumar, DCP, Koyambedu, GCP; Sujit Kumar DCP, Traffic (West), GCP; R Sughasini, SP, TNUSRB, Chennai; and G Nagajothi, SP and Principal of the Police Training College, Chennai.