DMK’s south zone youth wing meet in Virudhunagar today, one lakh may attend

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the Assembly elections fast approaching, the DMK is set to conduct its Youth Wing Southern Zone office-bearers’ meeting at a 300-acre venue near Kalkurichi village on Saturday evening. Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin will deliver the special address at the meeting, which will be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Youth Wing functionaries and DMK cadre from southern districts, including Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram are expected to participate.

DMK Virudhunagar north district secretary and Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday said that around one lakh youth wing office-bearers will take part. Speaking to reporters, the minister said that identity cards have been issued to office-bearers from 10 revenue districts, 20 party districts, and 58 Assembly constituencies in the Southern Zone, stretching from Dindigul to Kanniyakumari.

Further, the minister said all necessary permissions have been obtained from the departments concerned. He said that adequate arrangements for security, parking facilities, food, drinking water, toilets, and audio and lighting systems are in place. In addition, all safety measures have been ensured with the deployment of volunteers, medical teams, and personnel from the fire and rescue services.