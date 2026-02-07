Ensure uninterrupted PhD guidance: PhD scholars

COIMBATORE: Research activities by around 500 PhD scholars in government arts and science colleges in the state have been adversely affected as around 150 research supervisors (college teachers) were transferred to other colleges during the recent transfer counselling conducted by the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE).

The scholars have urged the Higher Education Department to ensure uninterrupted PhD guidance with alternative arrangements through the university whenever their supervisors are transferred.

An Assistant Professor from a government college in Coimbatore told TNIE that several scholars from economically weaker sections pursue research in government colleges.

"For instance, when a supervisor is transferred from a college under the jurisdiction of Bharathiar University to another college under Periyar University, his or her recognition is not valid in the other university. The supervisor must then apply afresh for recognition from the new university. In such cases scholars registered under Bharathiar University cannot continue their research under the transferred supervisor. This creates difficulties for scholars in securing new supervisors within the jurisdiction of Bharathiar University," he explained.

Another Assistant Professor said, "Scholars are forced to complete two formalities due to such transfers. As per norms, they must approach a new supervisor under the respective university and obtain permission. Secondly, they have to secure an NOC from the previous supervisor and submit it with the new supervisor to continue their research."

"Most supervisors do not accept students' new requests, keeping in mind that former supervisors received benefits such as API scores and also claim copyright over students' research articles and patents. Same time, the transferred supervisors also do not issue NOCs for various reasons. So, scholars suddenly find themselves stuck," he said.