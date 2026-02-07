Kalaignar memorial award for MN Rajam, SP Muthuraman

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday announced the Kalaignar Ninaivu Kalaithurai Vithagar Award (Kalaignar Memorial Award for Excellence in the Arts) for 2024 and 2025 to veteran actor MN Rajam and veteran film director SP Muthuraman respectively. Chief Minister MK Stalin will present Rs 10 lakh each and a memento to the awardees soon.

Rajam began acting in stage plays at a very young age and made her film debut as a child artiste in 1949. She rose to prominence as a leading actor during the 1950s and 1960s. Rajam won the love and admiration of audiences through her performances in several successful films.

Muthuraman began his career in 1960 as an assistant director with the film Kalathur Kannamma and went on to become one of the most successful commercial directors in Tamil cinema from the 1970s to the 1990s.