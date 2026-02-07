Madras High Court tells Centre to make microplastic warning mandatory

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the adverse health impact on future generations due to the presence of microplastics in food items and water packaged in plastic containers, a special division bench of Madras High Court has asked the Centre on Friday to inscribe warnings on such packages.

The bench comprising justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said the presence of microplastics in food items will affect humans, especially pregnant women, thereby the future generation. It suggested the engraving of warning on food packages as done on liquor bottles and said appropriate orders will be passed.

As per the directions, the Union Ministry of Health and Family, which was suo motu impleaded as a party, filed a report on the initiatives taken for studying the presence and impact of microplastics on food items which were packed using plastic materials like bottles and wrappers. It was filed through advocate V Chandrasekaran.