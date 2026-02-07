Newborn dies soon after couple adopts it illegally in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Mettupalayam police have launched an investigation into an illegal adoption of a one-day-old child and its death on Thursday.

A couple from Kanuvai in Coimbatore district illegally adopted an infant from Kumbakonam. But within a day the children died due to alleged illness.

The police say the couple is from Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and has been based in Kanuvai where they worked at a private company. As they had not had children in the last 18 years since their marriage they had been taking treatment for infertility for many years.

Also, they wished to adopt a child even illegally and requested a nurse in Kumbakonam to inform them if any child was available for adoption.

Two days ago, the nurse called the couple and informed them that a couple about to deliver a child on Wednesday was willing to give their child for adoption illegally. The couple went to Kumbakonam on Thursday, adopted the one-day-old male child, and returned to Coimbatore in the evening.