Palaniswami tells CM Stalin to stop personal attacks, list govt’s achievements

CHENNAI: Accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of indulging in personal attacks against opposition leaders, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the DMK president to stop personal attacks and instead, list the achievements of his (Stalin) government to seek votes from the people.

“Over the past five years of the DMK regime, apart from sweet-talking to a small section of people, what concrete schemes have you implemented for the progress of Tamil Nadu? Is Stalin prepared to place these before the people openly and seek their votes? If he dares to enter the electoral battlefield on that basis, he will not get ‘2.0’ – but a mere ‘0’,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

Stating that Stalin is fully aware that defeat is inevitable for him in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Palaniswami said, “As a result, it has become his routine to engage in personal attacks against leaders who confront him politically, and use abusive language against them.”

He added, “The DMK president thinks that humiliating someone will make them retreat from the political arena, failing to realise that ‘throwing a stone into a gutter it would only spurt filth in your face’.”

Palaniswami said he (Stalin) should stop forthwith speaking in a manner that would not befit his office.

“The AIADMK will face the people of Tamil Nadu in the electoral arena with courage and confidence since we possess the strength to place before the people the achievements and glory of our governance and seek their mandate,” he asserted.