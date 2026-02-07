Salem residents renew long-pending demand for daytime train to Chennai

SALEM: With only a single night train directly connecting Salem to Chennai, residents have renewed their long-pending demand for a dedicated daytime train service, stating that the lack of daytime connectivity puts passengers, traders and business communities in hardship.
Though Salem Junction is a major rail hub with several Chennai-bound trains passing through daily, only one train officially originates from the station and terminates in Chennai - the Salem-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express (22154). The train departs Salem at 9.30 pm and reaches Chennai Egmore around 3.50 am, a time that passengers say is inconvenient, owing to limited local transport facilities in Chennai in the wee hours.
While multiple day trains bound for Chennai halt at Salem Junction, most originate from other stations such as Coimbatore or Erode. According to railway reservation norms, passengers boarding from the originating station are given priority for confirmed tickets, waiting list clearance, and Tatkal bookings. This often leaves Salem passengers at a disadvantage, with many failing to secure tickets despite trains stopping at the city's station.
Traders, in particular, say a day service would be highly beneficial, enabling same-day business travel to Chennai markets and offices, thus reducing dependence on overnight journeys and alternative transport options, which are costlier.
Residents also recalled how the Yercaud Express's timing woes were addressed after repeated demands. From 2026, the train, which earlier reached Chennai at 3.40 am, will now reach at 4.30 am. They added that long-pending demands can be addressed, and they want similar action taken for a daytime Salem-Chennai train.
Responding to the demand, senior officials of the Salem railway division said introducing a new train involves far more complexity than revising an existing timetable. Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Panna Lal said the proposal was under active consideration. "This is a long-pending demand, and we are aware of it. Introducing a new train requires detailed review at the divisional and zonal levels, and this is currently under examination," he said.
Railway officials explained that while the route up to Virudhachalam is clear, the stretch beyond becomes a highly congested corridor during the day. They added that Chennai, being the busiest terminal in Tamil Nadu, already handles a heavy volume of trains. "Path availability, terminal capacity and platform occupancy will have to be assessed before a new service can be introduced," an official said.
Salem Lok Sabha MP V Selvaganapathy said, "This is a long-pending demand. I have taken it up with the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and also raised it during meetings organised by the Southern Railway with MPs. Despite Salem being one of the highest revenue-earning divisions, no new trains have been introduced," he said.