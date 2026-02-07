Salem residents renew long-pending demand for daytime train to Chennai

SALEM: With only a single night train directly connecting Salem to Chennai, residents have renewed their long-pending demand for a dedicated daytime train service, stating that the lack of daytime connectivity puts passengers, traders and business communities in hardship.

Though Salem Junction is a major rail hub with several Chennai-bound trains passing through daily, only one train officially originates from the station and terminates in Chennai - the Salem-Chennai Egmore Superfast Express (22154). The train departs Salem at 9.30 pm and reaches Chennai Egmore around 3.50 am, a time that passengers say is inconvenient, owing to limited local transport facilities in Chennai in the wee hours.

While multiple day trains bound for Chennai halt at Salem Junction, most originate from other stations such as Coimbatore or Erode. According to railway reservation norms, passengers boarding from the originating station are given priority for confirmed tickets, waiting list clearance, and Tatkal bookings. This often leaves Salem passengers at a disadvantage, with many failing to secure tickets despite trains stopping at the city's station.

Traders, in particular, say a day service would be highly beneficial, enabling same-day business travel to Chennai markets and offices, thus reducing dependence on overnight journeys and alternative transport options, which are costlier.