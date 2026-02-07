Six-member gang beheads AIADMK man in Madurai; juveniles among three held

MADURAI: An AIADMK functionary was beheaded by a six-member gang in Samanatham allegedly due to a family dispute, on Friday morning. Three persons, including two juveniles, have been arrested.

According to Silaiman police, M Dhanasekarapandian alias Senthil (35) was the union president of AIADMK youth and women's wing in Samanatham. Around 5.30 am, he was attacked and beheaded by the gang at his tea shop on Samanatham Nedungulam Main Road. As news spread, speculation was rife on social media that Senthil was murdered by the gang he questioned them for consuming alcohol and creating a ruckus near the shop.

Later in the day, Superintendent of Police B K Arvind told media persons that Senthil was not murdered due to the argument. Further, he said that preliminary investigation revealed that he was killed due to a dispute allegedly over his wife's extra-marital relationship. Silaman police shifted Senthil's body to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Three persons have been arrested, and three special teams have been formed to nab the other suspects, he added. Sources said two among the three arrested were juveniles. The main suspect Kutty Karthick, who is on the run, was allegedly in a relationship with Senthil's wife Kaviya, sources added.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a post on X, blamed the DMK government for poor law and order in the state.