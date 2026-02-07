Student arrested for morphing pics of college girls in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a male student of a private college on charge of morphing photos of more than 20 female students of the same institution and posting them on social media.

The police said that the arrested, a 20-year-old student from Tiruchy district, used AI tools to generate semi-nude images of 24 students. The student posted them on Instagram, after creating a fake account in the name of a woman.

According to the police, the accused is a third-year undergraduate student at the college located at Malumichampatti. Some of the female students, mainly those residing in the college hostel, came to know recently that their morphed images had been uploaded from an Instagram account.

“The affected students informed the police control room, based on which a woman inspector was tasked to investigate their complaint. The police acted swiftly and requested Instagram to remove the account. The police zeroed in on a few suspects based on the statements of the victims and questioned them. One of them admitted to have committed the crime when the police confronted him with credible information. The credentials of the account holder shared by the social media firm also matched with that of the prime suspect" said a senior police officer.