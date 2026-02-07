Tamil Nadu govt staff who resign even on health ground won’t get pension: Madras HC

CHENNAI: A full bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that “resignation” from government service or post, even on medical or health grounds under the Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, 1978, entails forfeiture of past service and therefore, such employees who have resigned from service cannot claim pension.

“Resignation from a service or post as per Rule 23 of the Tamil Nadu Pension Rules, 1978, entails forfeiture of past service. Therefore, resignation from service even on medical or health grounds entails forfeiture of past service. The grounds on which resignation is sought are immaterial and resignation shall only mean forfeiture of past service,” the bench comprising justices S M Subramaniam, D Bharatha Chakravarthy and C Kumarappan said in a recent judgment.

A reference was made to the bench to clarify on the eligibility for pension under Rule 23.

The bench said there is a “valid distinction” between “resignation” and “voluntary retirement” as held by the SC in the Senior Divisional Manager, LIC and Others Vs Shree Lal Meena case.