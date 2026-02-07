Tamil Nadu launches first Urban Greening Policy to boost climate resilience

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday unveiled its first-ever Urban Greening Policy, 2026, laying out a framework to integrate trees, urban forests, parks, wetlands and blue-green infrastructure into city planning.

The policy, released by Chief Minister MK Stalin, mandates that Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state strive to maintain at least 15% of their total municipal area under green cover, while prioritising native and climate-resilient tree species and equitable access to green spaces. According to the government, the policy responds to mounting challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, urban heat island effects, declining air quality and shrinking open spaces. TN’s urban population is projected to touch nearly 67% by 2031, increasing pressure on ecological systems in cities.

“The Urban Greening Policy provides a comprehensive and forward-looking framework to mainstream nature into urban development,” the government said in an official statement, adding that it aligns with the state’s Climate Change Vision and Sustainable Development Goal 11 on sustainable cities.

A key feature of the policy is the proposal to establish a state-level Urban Greening Coordination Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to ensure convergence among departments such as Municipal Administration, Environment, Housing, Public Works and Horticulture. The Municipal Administration and Water Supply department will also set up a dedicated urban forest wing to plan and implement greening initiatives in urban areas.