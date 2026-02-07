TN Assembly session from February 17, interim budget on same day: Speaker Appavu

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, addressing a press conference at the Tirunelveli collectorate on Saturday, said that under Rule 26(1) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the next session of the Assembly has been scheduled to convene on February 17, 2026 (Tuesday) at 9.30 am.

He said the Interim Budget for 2026-27 would be presented to the House on the same day by Finance, Environment and Climate Change Minister Thangam Thenarasu.

The Speaker further said that on February 20, 2026 (Friday), advance demands for grants for 2026-27 would be presented under Rule 193(1), while final supplementary demands for grants for additional expenditure for 2025-26 would be placed before the House under Rule 189(1).