Two leopards found dead in estate near Ooty

COIMBATORE: Two leopards were found dead in the Kundah Forest Range near Ooty in Nilgiris on Friday.

The carcasses of a male and a female leopard were found on a private estate in the Manjakombai area. The carcass of the female leopard, which was approximately two years old, was found in water, and that of the male, around six years-old, was found on land nearby.

Initial reports indicate that the leopards may have been poisoned, but the forest department is also investigating the possibility of a wild dog attack as there have been sightings of them in the area and evidence of them feeding on leopard carcasses.

Forest officials, led by District Forest Officer S Gowtham and Kundah Forest Range Officer Selvakumar, conducted probe and post-mortem.

“The postmortem results are pending, but preliminary findings indicate possible wild dog attacks,” said an official.

The forest department has filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.