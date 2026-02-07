Vijay weighs Velachery or Virugambakkam for Assembly debut as TVK ticket rush chokes party HQ

CHENNAI: With hundreds of workers of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam receiving application forms from the party leader to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, actor-politician Vijay is exploring possibilities to contest from one of the two constituencies in Chennai.
According to sources close to the party leadership, Vijay was earlier exploring Velachery and Virugambakkam constituencies in Chennai, Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram, Vedaranyam constituency in Nagapattinam, and Vedasandur constituency in Karur. “The choice of these constituencies were based on the advice of his astrologer, who had asked him to contest from a constituency, whose name starts with V or those constituencies whose number begins with 9,” a source told TNIE.
However, as there are logistical issues in campaigning outside of Chennai, Vijay is now actively looking to contest from either Velachery or Virugambakkam, whose first letter starts with V. Though party functionaries have not officially commented on it, a TVK functionary said the decision will be taken by the party leadership after examining the constituency’s political landscape.
The party is also tabulating how many applications has been taken in actor-politician Vijay’s name. The distribution of application forms for aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming polls on behalf of TVK, which began on Friday, witnessed an overwhelming response, with nearly 10,000 forms distributed within one and a half hours, according to the party.
Addressing reporters, TVK deputy general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said the demand was unprecedented. “In just one-and-a-half hours, around 10,000 applications were issued today alone. Distribution will resume tomorrow as well. There is time till February 14, and forms can be collected between 10 am and 6 pm. People need not rush on a single day and can collect the forms patiently,” he said.
However, the massive turnout outside the party headquarters at Panaiyur, located in a residential neighbourhood, has triggered complaints from residents, who allege severe disruption to daily life.
Vatsala, a resident of Panaiyur, told the media that the locality has been facing constant congestion since the TVK office began functioning. “They park vehicles in front of our houses and even stop our housemaids from entering. Barricades are put up on roads, affecting public movement. We have to personally go out and request them to allow our maids inside. From Sixth Avenue to Eleventh Avenue, vehicles are parked right in front of houses, making it impossible for us to move freely,” she said.
Residents’ Welfare Association vice-president Kalai said the matter has been taken up with the police. “We are not against any party. But it should not disturb residents.”