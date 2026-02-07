Vijay weighs Velachery or Virugambakkam for Assembly debut as TVK ticket rush chokes party HQ

CHENNAI: With hundreds of workers of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam receiving application forms from the party leader to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, actor-politician Vijay is exploring possibilities to contest from one of the two constituencies in Chennai.

According to sources close to the party leadership, Vijay was earlier exploring Velachery and Virugambakkam constituencies in Chennai, Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram, Vedaranyam constituency in Nagapattinam, and Vedasandur constituency in Karur. “The choice of these constituencies were based on the advice of his astrologer, who had asked him to contest from a constituency, whose name starts with V or those constituencies whose number begins with 9,” a source told TNIE.

However, as there are logistical issues in campaigning outside of Chennai, Vijay is now actively looking to contest from either Velachery or Virugambakkam, whose first letter starts with V. Though party functionaries have not officially commented on it, a TVK functionary said the decision will be taken by the party leadership after examining the constituency’s political landscape.

The party is also tabulating how many applications has been taken in actor-politician Vijay’s name. The distribution of application forms for aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming polls on behalf of TVK, which began on Friday, witnessed an overwhelming response, with nearly 10,000 forms distributed within one and a half hours, according to the party.