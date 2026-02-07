Work on bridge in Tiruchy announced last year yet to start; officials attribute delay to changes in design

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation, in its budget for 2025-26, announced that a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) bridge would be built at a cost of Rs 2 crore to replace the existing structure on the Uyyakondan Canal on Kuzhumikkarai Road. The project has not been started yet, and officials attribute the delay to changes proposed in the design.
The proposed bridge will connect Reddy Street in Bheema Nagar with Alwarthoppu, improving connectivity for thousands of local residents. Currently, a small concrete structure is the only link 5,000 families living in the area depend on. However, the bridge has become worn out over the years and often requires repairs, causing inconvenience to commuters, besides posing a threat to their safety.
"Every day, several vehicles and pedestrians cross the bridge. The structure can no longer handle the traffic, and people are afraid to use it. Frequent repairs disrupt daily life," said Ward 29 councillor C Kamal Mustafa, adding he, besides several residents, had raised the issued the issue with the corporation officials.
Heeding to the demands, the civic body announced a proposal to build a new RCC bridge in the 2025 Budget, with an allocation of Rs 2 crore. Through the council had approved the project, work is yet to start.
"A new bridge is essential not just for convenience but also for safety. It will ensure smooth traffic flow, and provide a reliable route," Mustafa added.
S Abudahir, a resident of Alwarthoppu, said, "The delay in constructing the new bridge is causing serious problems in our daily commute. Children struggle to reach schools safely, and other face difficulties in accessing markets, workplaces, and essential services. Crossing the bridge has become risky, especially during peak hours when there is heavy traffic."
When contacted, a senior official in the corporation said, "We are revising the bridge design due to some reasons. We will ensure the construction is carried out soon."