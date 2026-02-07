Work on bridge in Tiruchy announced last year yet to start; officials attribute delay to changes in design

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy City Corporation, in its budget for 2025-26, announced that a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) bridge would be built at a cost of Rs 2 crore to replace the existing structure on the Uyyakondan Canal on Kuzhumikkarai Road. The project has not been started yet, and officials attribute the delay to changes proposed in the design.

The proposed bridge will connect Reddy Street in Bheema Nagar with Alwarthoppu, improving connectivity for thousands of local residents. Currently, a small concrete structure is the only link 5,000 families living in the area depend on. However, the bridge has become worn out over the years and often requires repairs, causing inconvenience to commuters, besides posing a threat to their safety.

"Every day, several vehicles and pedestrians cross the bridge. The structure can no longer handle the traffic, and people are afraid to use it. Frequent repairs disrupt daily life," said Ward 29 councillor C Kamal Mustafa, adding he, besides several residents, had raised the issued the issue with the corporation officials.