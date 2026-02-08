Alliance intact, Congress firmly with DMK, says TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said in Madurai that the Congress–DMK alliance remains strong and united, saying there was “no difference” between the two parties.

Responding to speculation on seat-sharing and alliance talks, he said, “All discussions related to the alliance are being handled by the All India Congress Committee. There is no confusion or disagreement at the State level.”

He added that the Congress would “100 per cent” participate in all protests and programmes organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Praising Chief Minister M K Stalin, Selvaperunthagai said, “The Chief Minister is a magnanimous leader who has never let down alliance partners. Just as he has introduced pioneering welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu, he will also ensure that the alliance remains united.” He stressed that the Congress–DMK partnership has proved its strength across several elections.