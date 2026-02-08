Alliance intact, Congress firmly with DMK, says TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said in Madurai that the Congress–DMK alliance remains strong and united, saying there was “no difference” between the two parties.
Responding to speculation on seat-sharing and alliance talks, he said, “All discussions related to the alliance are being handled by the All India Congress Committee. There is no confusion or disagreement at the State level.”
He added that the Congress would “100 per cent” participate in all protests and programmes organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).
Praising Chief Minister M K Stalin, Selvaperunthagai said, “The Chief Minister is a magnanimous leader who has never let down alliance partners. Just as he has introduced pioneering welfare schemes for the people of Tamil Nadu, he will also ensure that the alliance remains united.” He stressed that the Congress–DMK partnership has proved its strength across several elections.
Turning to the Centre’s policies, Selvaperunthagai accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to dilute the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. “We are conducting continuous padayatras across districts and zones against the BJP government’s efforts to weaken the 100-day employment scheme,” he said, referring to a recent massive rally held in Tiruchy.
Drawing a parallel with the repeal of the three farm laws, he said, “Just as the farm laws were forced through Parliament and later withdrawn after sustained protests, the Modi government must also withdraw its actions against MGNREGA. Our struggle will continue until that happens.”
He said Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have been consistently raising the issue. “Both in Parliament and among the people, our leaders are fighting for the rights of the poor who depend on this scheme,” he said.
Accusing the BJP of denying Tamil Nadu its rightful share of funds, Selva Perunthagai said, “Thousands of crores due to Tamil Nadu under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and MGNREGA have not been released.”
He also alleged that the BJP was attempting to weaken regional parties and reiterated, “The Congress will continue to stand firmly with the DMK-led alliance and fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu.”