DMK MLA, son, two journalists booked in Karur quarry clash case

KARUR: Police registered cases against Srirangam MLA and his son, and two TV journalists, in connection with a recent incident in which both sides attacked each other when the latter tried to film alleged illegal mining in a quarry owned by the MLA’s son.

According to police, P Vimalathithan, son of MLA M Palaniyandi (DMK), operates a rough stone and gravel quarry in Kulithalai. On January 30, E Kathiravan (45), a reporter working with a Tamil TV channel, and cameraman R Sebastian (47), along with activist A Sudalaikannu (50), advocate A Thirumalairaja (50) and his assistant Rajamanickam, allegedly try to record the activities in the quarry using a drone camera.

Seeing this, the quarry staff questioned them, which triggered an argument and they started attacking each other. The TV crew was admitted to Tiruchy GH and the quarry staff to Kulithalai hospital. Palaniyandi denied attacking the journalists.

However, the TV channel aired video footage that purportedly showed the MLA’s presence. Based on a complaint by Kathiravan, the MLA and his son were booked. In a counter-complaint by Vimalathithan, a case was registered against the journalists for trespassing and assault.