Dumping, burning of municipal waste in Thadangam starts again after four years

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Thadangam panchayat are aggrieved by the Dharmapuri municipality's rampant waste dumping in the landfill located here after four years. They urged the administration to ensure that the dumping stops and to take steps to prevent fires here.

Three years ago, the Dharmapuri municipality had undertaken biomining at their waste segregation site in Thadangam and even planted over 2,302 trees in the area. To convert this 11-acre land into an urban forest, Rs 3.60 crore have been spent to convert almost 44,405 cubic metres of waste into fertile land.

However, over the past few weeks, the municipality had allegedly begun dumping waste in a landfill in Thadangam. Local residents have opposed this and urged the administration to ensure the dumping stops.

B Naveen from Thadangam said, "Last week, thick smoke engulfed our area after plastic and other wastes burned. There was a fire in the waste segregation unit of the municipality after a chemical leakage. It was a frequent issue here three years ago, but it had stopped briefly. Waste generated from over 20,000 households in the municipality is again being dumped here, and it must be stopped. These fumes from the site affect the Thadangam panchayat. We urge the administration to intervene and stop rampant dumping."