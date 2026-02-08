EPS silent when TN denied central funds, says CM Stalin

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the Assembly election approaching, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched into a diatribe against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami “for not raising his voice against the centre for denying funds to Tamil Nadu”, even as he (Stalin) accused the BJP-led union government of zeroing the state out of the Union Budget.

Addressing the DMK Youth Wing Southern Zone office-bearers’ meeting in Kalkurichi, the CM alleged that Palaniswami has chosen to “act as a branch secretary of BJP” instead of taking up the matter of “centre withholding funds to TN” with the union government and speaking out against it.

Stalin also criticised Palaniswami’s stand on VB-G RAM G, accusing him of lacking clarity on the legislation and its financial implications for states.

Stalin alleged that the union government completely ignored the state in the Union Budget, saying it had made zero allocation to TN despite the political context.

He said that during the Lok Sabha poll campaign, he had declared “Narpadhum Namade” and they went on to win all 40 seats. Similarly, for 2026, the target is “Velvom Iranooru” (victory in 200 seats).

Highlighting the performance of the DMK government, the CM claimed TN has emerged as a superstar state, topping national and international rankings across sectors. However, he alleged that despite these achievements, the state continues to be denied its rightful share of funds by the centre.