EPS urges TN government to release Mettur water immediately to save paddy in delta districts

THANJAVUR: AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu Government to immediately release water from Mettur dam to save the standing paddy crop in the delta districts.

He was talking to reporters after inspecting the paddy fields at Vannarapettai village near Thanjavur on his way back from a marriage function held at Thillaisthanam.

"If farmers don't do wetting (of paddy) now, the crops will wilt. And farmers will face huge loss", he said adding the Government should take into consideration the plight of the farmers and release adequate quantities of water from Mettur dam. He further said the standing crops need water for 20 more days.

"Only if water is available for another 20 days, the farmers could get revenue. The Government will also get paddy production. Hence the Government needs to immediately release water from Mettur. Then only the crops could be saved", he added.